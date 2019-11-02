Elkhart man charged with making threats

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman and threatening to kill her.
Joshua Sims, 26, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond.
His initial court hearing was held Thursday.
In signing the order for his arrest, a court magistrate observed that Sims was serving a sentence on Elkhart County Community Corrections at the time of the alleged offense. Additional charges were sought, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, but ultimately were not filed against Sims.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer responded to a West Marion Street residence in response to a harassment complaint. A woman said that Sims was harassing her and constantly circling her home, and that they had an ongoing dispute over child custody.
She said she was at home on Oct. 24 and Sims came to the residence and approached her. She said he pointed a black handgun at her and told her, “If I hear my name in your mouth I’m gonna blow your s---.”
She said she thought he was threatening to shoot her in the face. She took it as a serious threat based on his past behavior.
The woman described the gun as a 9mm semi-automatic.
She told police where she thought Sims might have gone after that, driving a red Dodge Charger. Officers later stopped a red Charger on West Franklin Street, found Sims behind the wheel and detained him.
They found that his driving status was suspended until 2028. A firearm was not found anywhere in his possession.
Sims told officers that he was at his mother’s home all day and was just leaving to go home and cook dinner. Asked about the woman’s complaint, he said he thought she would call the police because he hasn’t been letting her see their son.
He said he doesn’t let her see their son because of the gun violence in the neighborhood where she lives.
