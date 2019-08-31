Elkhart Man charged with injuring pregnant woman

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of hitting a pregnant woman in the head with a tire iron and threatening to kill her.
Danvell Toney, 25, is charged with battery to a pregnant woman resulting in injury and battery with a deadly weapon, both Level 5 felonies. He also faces a count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, in the charges filed Friday in Elkhart County Superior Court.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to a battery report May 6 where Elkhart Fire Department medics were already on the scene. The victim’s injuries included a bite mark on her forearm, a bruise on her shoulder, lumps on the back of her head and swelling around one of her eyes.
The woman, who was nine weeks pregnant at the time, identified Toney as the man who attacked her. She said she had gone to court with him that morning for a pending case against him.
He faces charges including felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in that 2016 case.
The woman said he began insulting her on the drive back from court.
He told her he wasn’t going to go to jail for her and threatened to kill her before he went back to jail, according to the woman. He also said he wouldn’t support her unborn child.
She said she began packing her things to leave when they got back to the residence where they were staying. She also tried to call someone for help but Toney grabbed her phone and broke it.
He then struck her in the head with a tire iron three times, causing her to fall on the floor. He got on top of her with both arms around her throat and choked her until she couldn’t breathe and started to black out.
Toney then kicked and punched her with a closed fist to her stomach and eye, according to the woman.
