Elkhart man charged with drug dealing

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man appeared in court Thursday to face six drug-dealing charges.
Arturo Rocha Jr., 20, is charged with dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine and 10 or more grams of cocaine as a Level 2 felony. He is also charged with three counts of dealing cocaine as a Level 4 felony and dealing marijuana as a Level 6 felony.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit that started in October. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $300,000 bond.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not guilty plea on Rocha’s behalf and preliminarily set a May 4 trial date. Rocha said he plans to hire private counsel.
A Level 2 felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years. A Level 6 felony carries a punishment of up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
After receiving information about Rocha, ICE officers arranged controlled drug buys from him in October, November and December. He allegedly sold more than 28 grams of marijuana and a total of over 12 grams of cocaine during the deals.
Officers with ICE and county SWAT executed a search warrant at his Village Lane residence on Dec. 19. Among items they allegedly found were his birth certificate and Social Security card, a 5.56mm semi-auto handgun, more than $9,000 in cash and a number of plastic baggies.
Hidden in a basement ceiling joist were a 9mm handgun and $30,140 in cash, including bills used in the controlled drug purchases.
Drugs that were allegedly found in the home included 28.4 grams of a powder that field-tested positive for cocaine, 25.3 grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth and 1,390.3 grams of a plant material believed to be marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.