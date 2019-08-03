Elkhart man charged with dealing pills

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man is charged with dealing prescription drugs after more than 1,000 pills were allegedly found in his possesion.
Matthew Smiechowski, 25, is charged with dealing 10 or more grams of a narcotic drug, said to be morphine, a Level 2 felony. He is also charged with two counts of dealing 28 or more grams of a controlled substance, said to be alprazolam and clonazepam, a Level 3 felony.
He was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at a store. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bond.
His initial court hearing is set for Thursday.
A Level 2 felony carries a punishment of up to 30 years in prison and a Level 3 felony carries a term of up to 16 years.
According to court documents:
Goshen police responded to Meijer on Elkhart Road about 11:45 a.m. after loss prevention reported that someone had used $100 bills suspected to be counterfeit. Officers determined the bills were authentic, though they may have been related to a reported theft of $200,000 and some old pocket watches.
While leaving the store, officers saw a blue Cadillac Escalade going through the parking lot that had a license plate that turned out to be registered to a different vehicle. They stopped the vehicle near the intersection of C.R.s 45 and 15.
The driver claimed that she bought the vehicle the previous night but didn’t have any paperwork. Police learned that they bought the vehicle in South Bend for $5,000 after seeing it for sale on Facebook.
Police impounded the vehicle for false registration, expired plates and no insurance. While searching the Escalade for registration or ownership information, they found three unlabeled prescription pill bottles in the glove box along with a large amount of cash rolled up.
One bottle contained a total of 258 morphine pills, one bottle contained 268 alprazolam pills and one bottle held a total of 476 clonazepam pills.
The driver told police that the passenger, Smiechowski, had purchased the pills. He also allegedly told officers that he bought the pills himself.
