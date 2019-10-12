Elkhart man charged with child molesting

ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces two counts of child molesting following an alleged incident in August.
Brian Edmonson, 26, is charged with child molesting as a Level 1 felony and as a Level 4 felony. He was arrested following an investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office into claims made by a girl who is under age 8.
His bond is set at $200,000 in the court magistrate’s order for his arrest, signed Wednesday. Edmonson’s initial court hearing is set for Oct. 17.
A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
The Indiana Department of Child Services was notified of possible physical and sexual abuse of the alleged victim on Aug. 27. The girl was forensically interviewed at the Child and Family Advocacy Center in Elkhart.
The girl said Edmonson touched her inappropriately. She said she was wearing a bathing suit at the time because she was going to go swimming at a neighbor’s house.
A detective with the sheriff’s office spoke with the girl’s sister on Sept. 3, who said she had disclosed the incident to her three weeks earlier. The detective also spoke with the neighbor, who confirmed that the girl would swim there on occasion, most recently about two weeks earlier.
The detective interviewed Edmonson at the St. Joseph County Jail on Sept. 24. He said he was smoking synthetic marijuana at the time of the alleged incident and might have accidentally touched the girl inappropriately while fixing her bathing suit.
