Elkhart man charged in beer bottle attack

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of hitting a woman with a beer bottle as many as 30 times, leaving her with head stitches and an arm cast.
Matthew Lemak, 34, is charged with criminal confinement resulting in serious injury and aggravated battery resulting in impairment, both Level 3 felonies. The victim in the alleged battery said on Sept. 18 that he prevented her from leaving the apartment during an argument and then hit her with the bottle so many times that she nearly blacked out.
Lemak was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility after his arrest Wednesday. A court magistrate set his bond at $150,000, noting that he’s a flight risk and a threat to the victim’s life.
His initial court hearing is set for Oct. 4.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to a residence near the south edge of the city Sept. 18 and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she had gone to Lemak’s place to watch a movie. She said he was drinking beer in glass bottles at the time.
She said Lemak made a remark at one point, in reaction to something in the movie, about women only wanting money from men. She jokingly agreed, then said he became agitated and they started arguing.
The woman said she tried to diffuse the argument but it continued to escalate, so she tried to leave. She said Lemak blocked the door so she couldn’t leave, and she told him he was acting crazy.
That’s when he grabbed one of the bottles by the neck and swung it overhand, hitting the woman. She said he hit her between 20 and 30 times, including on the head and left arm.
She said she was screaming for him to stop but he wouldn’t. She started bleeding so bad that she couldn’t see as blood poured down her face, and almost passed out from the pain.
The woman said she thought if the bottle had broken, Lemak might have killed her with the sharp edges.
Her injuries included bruises from her shoulder to her left hand, which she said had a broken bone and may need surgery, and a cast on her forearm. She also had stitches on her head in two areas.
The woman said she was able to go into the bathroom in Lemak’s residence to get a towel to stop the bleeding, then went home and called police. She was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
She said she was still in fear for her life because of Lemak, who called her more than 16 times and texted her numerous times since the incident. Her children also had nightmares about Lemak coming to their apartment and beating or killing their mother.
Police arrested Lemak at his job on Wednesday. They tried to interview him but he requested a lawyer.
