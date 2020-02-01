ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested on serious drug charges after police stopped him for not turning down his high beams.
Michael Mott, 48, faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine, both Level 2 felonies because the amount was allegedly over 10 grams. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, due to a 2006 armed robbery conviction.
He was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Feb. 6.
A Level 2 felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison while a Level 4 felony carries a punishment of up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer was driving south on Sterling Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. when he saw a vehicle in the oncoming lane with blinding high beams, momentarily impairing the officer’s vision. He turned around and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The driver, Mott, appeared sweaty and shaky to the point that he was unable to light a cigarette. He allegedly admitted to the officer that his license was suspended, and a records check showed that he had 19 suspensions as well as an indefinite suspension for delinquent child support.
He got out of the vehicle and allowed officers to search him. Officers found a digital scale with white residue and $423 in cash in his pockets.
They also found a plastic container holding baggies with white substances inside and a glass pipe with burnt residue. The substances tested positive for cocaine, in the weight of 14.2 grams, and meth, weighing 20.9 grams.
Additional scales and pipes were found inside the vehicle, along with a loaded handgun.
During an interview at the police station, Mott allegedly said he buys his meth in bulk to be efficient and not have to purchase it often. He was unable to answer questions about when he bought the drugs in his position.
Asked why he had the cocaine, despite saying he had stopped using it, Mott looked down, shook his head and said he was transporting it, according to police. He ended the interview at that point and asked to speak with an attorney.
In addition to the drug charges, he was cited for failure to dim his headlights and operating a motor vehicle without proof of responsibility.
