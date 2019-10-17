Elkhart man arrested in armed robbery spree

ELKHART — A 19-year-old Elkhart man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with two armed robberies.
Henry Littrice, 19, was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery three hours after the spree began, Elkhart City Police said.
At 7:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station, 2755 S. Nappanee St., in regard to an armed robbery.
The victims told police an unknown individual walked into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then fled out of the store after the robbery, they said. Officers obtained a description of the man and his vehicle.
Prior to the robbery call, officer were dispatched to the 7-Eleven, 3624 S. Nappanee St., in regards to a suspicious person in the store. The suspicious person matched the description of the person involved in the Speedway robbery, but the man had left the store prior to the officer’s arrival.
During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the Goshen Police Department was investigating an armed robbery at 8:24 p.m. at Chalet Party Shoppe, 1830 Rieth Blvd., with a suspect matching the description.
At 10:36 p.m. officers located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the Speedway robbery. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and located Littrice in the vehicle.
A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle and Littrice was arrested.
