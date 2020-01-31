ELKHART — An Elkhart man wanted for murder in Kentucky has been arrested.
Mach Sar, 35, was sought by police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in connection with a murder committed early Thursday. He is believed to have killed 29-year-old Somrhut Phan, who was found dead inside a mobile home just after 5 a.m.
Police found Phan while responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. They asked the public for help finding Sar, who allegedly left the scene in a silver vehicle along with a woman.
Sar was apprehended in Elkhart County by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday, according to arrest records from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked in the county jail and was held without bond for another jurisdiction.
An extradition hearing was set for Friday afternoon.
