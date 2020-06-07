FORT WAYNE -- An Elkhart man has been arrested in connection with an explosion that injured an Indiana State Police trooper during protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, was being held at Allen County Jail pending an initial hearing on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.