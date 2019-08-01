Elkhart man arrested after fight

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly hitting a man more than 20 times in the head and shoulder because he thought he struck his dog.
Jon Burnau, 45, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after his arrest Monday. Police arrested him after responding to a battery report and finding a man standing outside a Prairie Street apartment with his entire head covered in blood.
Burnau was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
His charge carries a potential prison term of up to six years.
According to court documents:
Police arrived at the apartment shortly before 7 p.m. and found the victim, who pointed to the upstairs apartment where Burnau was. The officer approached the steps and heard yelling coming from the apartment, so he drew his handgun and kept it pointed low while calling for Burnau to come down.
Burnau was also covered in blood, which he said came from the victim. He said the victim was beating his dog so he beat the man.
The victim and his girlfriend told police that Burnau was beating on a woman and they were there to get her away from him. The victim said Burnau’s dog was barking while tied up outside so he yelled for it to be quiet.
He then went upstairs, where he said Burnau started throwing things at him. He blocked the objects but Burnau came towards him and hit him so hard he said his eyes rolled into the back of his head.
He believed Burnau may have been hitting him with brass knuckles. He later said that while he was on the ground, he was able to get Burnau off his feet and grabbed him by the neck to get him to stop hitting him.
The victim was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was treated for 22 lacerations to the head and shoulder. He also had arterial bleeding from one of the lacerations to the back of the head and was diagnosed with a concussion.
Burnau allegedly told police that he blacks out when he gets really angry and that’s what happened that day. He admitted that he shouldn’t have done it but said he would do it again if given the chance.
He said he observed the victim strike his dog so he hit him with his hands and with a lamp. Another woman at the scene told police that the victim did strike Burnau’s dog, and that the victim pinned Burnau down on a couch but didn’t hit him.
Burnau also insisted that the dog was inside the apartment during the fight and that he brought it down with him when police came. He argued with the officer who said the dog was tied up outside when he arrived.
Burnau also didn’t remember the officer having his gun drawn.
