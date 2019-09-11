ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces charges including criminal confinement with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened a woman with a BB gun.
Demetrius Sturgis, 21, was arrested Sunday and charged with the Level 3 felony after police responded to a report of a man battering a 15-year-old girl. He was also charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and the misdemeanors of battery resulting in injury and resisting law enforcement.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
His charges together carry a maximum penalty of more than 18-1/2 years in prison.
According to court documents:
Elkhart police responded to the area of Dale and Eden streets about 2:40 a.m. for the battery report. The alleged assailant was said to have a firearm and had run from the scene toward Indiana Avenue.
Officers spoke with the 911 caller and a neighbor about what they had seen but couldn’t immediately find Sturgis or the victim. They eventually found them together, and handcuffed Sturgis and placed him in a squad car.
The victim told police that Sturgis had shown up at her residence about an hour earlier, intoxicated, then took her outside to talk with her. He started to shake her and pinned her up against a fence at one point, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at a neighbor who tried to intervene.
The girl tried to run back to her house but Sturgis stopped her, pulled out his gun and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. He walked her behind a house and, as the squad car drove past, hit her in the nose with his elbow and forearm and told her not to yell out.
She said he also grabbed her by the throat and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe. When officers had finally located them, she said he whispered in her ear, “Don’t say (anything) or I will have my homies shoot up your crib” as they approached.
She told officers that Sturgis hid the gun in a truck while trying to hide. They found a pistol in a pickup truck parked along the street.
It was later determined to be a BB gun, though the victim didn’t know it at the time.
