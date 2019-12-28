Elkhart man allegedly threatened to burn down house Christmas night

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly threatening to burn a woman’s house down and kill a police officer during a holiday party.
Adrian Caston, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of intimidation, a Level 6 felony. He was also charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct as misdemeanors.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Jan. 3.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to a Francis Avenue residence just after midnight and found Caston banging on the door and yelling at the occupants. Officers told him to get away from the door and eventually arrested him after a struggle, during which he was allegedly combative and resisted attempts to place him in a squad car.
The residents told police that they and Caston were having a good time drinking when he became angry. He had friends come to take him home from the party, but he was back 10 minutes later yelling at the front door and throwing rocks, they said.
They said they heard Caston say he would burn the house down if they didn’t come out.
While one officer was taking a statement from the residents, Caston was audibly kicking the door from the back of the squad vehicle. At some point, he allegedly threatened to kill an officer’s family.
Pepper spray was used to stop Caston from kicking the door, and he fell out of the vehicle while apparently having a sezuire and passing out. Medics were called to transport him to Elkhart General Hospital, though one of them said to police that Castor seemed to be faking his episodes.
Caston continued to yell profane and irate things during the ambulance ride, according to police. He also passed out and fell over multiple times.
He continued yelling at the hospital, telling nurses that the police were there to kill him and that he was scared for his life. He also asked to be treated by black doctors, but when a nurse told him that she was black, he told her she was not, according to police.
Eventually Caston was medically cleared and was taken to jail.
