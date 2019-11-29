Elkhart man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman with a screwdriver, after both he and the victim gave police several false versions of what had happened.
Matthew Murzynski, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, a Level 6 felony. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond.
His initial court hearing is set for Dec. 6.
According to court documents:
Goshen Police responded to Elkhart General Hospital Friday shortly after 11 p.m. for a stabbing that had reportedly happened within Goshen city limits. The victim had a bruise on her face and said her arm was in extreme pain.
She said she and Murzynski were at a party when a fight broke out between her and a man named Alejandro. She said the argument escalated until the man grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed her in the upper arm.
Murzynski then took her to the hospital.
The victim said she didn’t think the man was trying to stab her, just scare her. She became vague when asked what the argument was about and refused to go into more detail.
She also didn’t want to press charges against the man. One of the officers told her that if someone stabbed her, then the police needed to do something about it and she should tell the truth.
The victim said then that she made Alejandro up and that it was Murzynski who stabbed her.
She said an argument had started while they were playing Uno with friends, and that he stopped her when she tried to get in her car to leave. She said he punched her in the face, then picked up a screwdriver that was in the vehicle and stabbed her in the arm.
Murzynski then drove her to the hospital, stopping at a gas station along the way to buy her a pack of tissues to stop the bleeding.
Police found Murzynski in a vehicle in the hospital parking lot. The vehicle had blood on the back seat and the front passenger side floor, and police found a screwdriver and a bloody tissue inside.
Murzynski told officers that he was outside when the victim was injured and that a man named Alexander had done it. Police questioned the victim again, who said she and Murzynski had rehearsed the story on the way to the hospital so he wouldn’t get in trouble.
Murzynski offered several more versions of what had happened while being taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He variously claimed that the woman had cut her arm on the car door, then tripped and hit her head on another car, and that she had hit him several times and then tripped while coming after him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.