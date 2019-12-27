ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of stabbing another man several times in September.
Phillip Briseno, 42, is charged with battery with a deadly weapon in a warrant issued Thursday. The Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer responded to a Cone Street address on Sept. 29 for a report of a stabbing. She found the victim with blood on his stomach from a large laceration on his left side as well as two large puncture wounds on his left forearm.
He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for potential damage to his lung.
During further investigation, officers found a knife with what appeared to be blood on it in a trash can in the back yard of the property.
A woman who lived with the victim told police that someone came to their residence asking to borrow the victim’s vehicle. He refused because he didn’t want the borrower to give Briseno a ride anywhere.
She said the borrower left and the victim later went to talk with him. She said the victim soon called her and told her that he had been stabbed.
The victim confirmed what the woman said during a follow-up interview with police on Oct. 8. He said when he arrived at the other man’s residence, Briseno came out and began yelling at him.
He said Briseno asked if he wanted to fight, and told him to meet him in the back yard. The victim said he went to the back yard, though he didn’t intend to fight, and then Briseno rushed out of the garage and stabbed him multiple times.
The victim said he made the call to the woman about being stabbed while walking home from the encounter.
