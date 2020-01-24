ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces three counts of child molesting for alleged incidents involving two young victims.
Christopher Caston, 31, is charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count as a Level 4 felony. One alleged victim was under age 6 and the other was under age 3.
He was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued the previous day. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $310,000 bond.
His initial court hearing was set for Friday.
A level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
The older victim told her mother about incidents involving Caston that allegedly happened during a three-month period in early 2019. She described what he did to her and said he touched her younger sister inappropriately as well.
She also described the alleged incidents during a forensic interview at the Child and Family Advocacy Center. She said Caston acted while everyone else was asleep or in the morning, and that she was too scared to scream.
She said he also threatened her and said she would get in trouble if she told anyone.
The younger victim was not interviewed because she couldn’t speak yet.
Both girls were given sexual assault exams at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, which produced potentially abnormal findings.
Caston participated in a voluntary interview with an Elkhart Police detective. He acknowledged that he spent time with the victims but denied any inappropriate contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.