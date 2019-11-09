ELKHART — An Elkhart man is charged with arson after allegedly setting his father’s car on fire in protest for being told to get a job.
Carlos Huizar Hernandez, 24, is charged with arson, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement following his arrest Nov. 1. Police say they found him standing near a Chevrolet Impala that was in flames in the driveway of a Markle Avenue residence.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bond. His initial court hearing was held Thursday.
A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer responded to the residence around 11:45 a.m. and saw Huizar standing near the driver’s side of a white Impala parked within 4 feet of the house. Flames were coming from the driver’s side of the car.
Huizar’s father was also standing in the front yard. He told the officer that Huizar became angry with him because he told him to go out and find a job.
He said Huizar started tearing up the house, then went outside and lit the car on fire.
Flames started to engulf the vehicle as officers watched, threatening to spread to a gas can on the ground nearby and possibly cause an explosion, so they told Huizar he should get away from the car. He refused to move after multiple commands, and the two officers each grabbed an arm to try to drag him away.
Huizar continued to resist officers and allegedly tried to bite them. He was told a stun gun would be used on him if he didn’t cooperate, and one was eventually used on his back.
He was taken into custody after that and transported to Elkhart General Hospital to be evaluated. The Impala was a total loss.
While at the hospital, Huizar allegedly told officers that he lit the car on fire because he was angry. He said he did it using a lighter that he showed them and the can of gas that was found near the vehicle.
