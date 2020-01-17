ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of molesting a girl multiple times since 2015.
Timothy Patrick, 64, is charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count of molesting as a Level 4 felony. Charges were filed Wednesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, following an investigation by Elkhart Police into allegations made in late May.
A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
The alleged victim, who is under 12, participated in a forensic interview on May 29 in which she identified Patrick as someone who touched her inappropriately multiple times. She showed difficulty talking about it and would only answer questions by writing them down on a piece of paper.
She said Patrick needed to go to jail but expressed fear that she would be taken away too.
She made similar disclosures when she was given a sexual assault examination at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center the same day and provided more details during a later interview. She said she didn’t like what happened and that it felt “gross.”
The victim’s mother told police the incidents of molesting had started since sometime in 2015.
