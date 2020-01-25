ELKHART — Elkhart city’s police dogs have been given the gift of protection.
The department’s K9 units, Brosko, Zayne, Dutch, Mack, and Vaak, have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Each of the dogs’ vests were sponsored by one of three organizations. K9 Brosko’s vest was sponsored by Karen Hasenstab of Northville, Mich.
K9 Zayne’s vest was sponsored by MHG Hotels. K9s Dutch, Mack, and Vaak’s were sponsored by Vested Interest. Each vest will be embroidered with with gratitude for their donor.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of four to five pounds.
More information about Vested Interest is available at 508-824-6978 or www.vik9s.org.
