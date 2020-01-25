Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.