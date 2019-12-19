ELKHART — It’s an ongoing tradition in Elkhart in which community members, city officials, and other stakeholders come together in December for a day of giving and fellowship.
And on Wednesday, the tradition continued as the city held its 28th annual Holiday Food Drive and Community Reception in the Common Council Chambers.
Anyone was invited to attend the gathering. Before entering the reception, guests were encouraged to drop off a non-perishable food item in the decorated boxes outside the council chambers.
In the council chambers, visitors were offered a holiday spread prepared from the Elkhart city staff members while allowing for the opportunity to socialize with each other.
Christmas carols were played intermittently by members of the Elkhart City Band.
Mayor Tim Neese said the annual gathering is a way for the community to celebrate the season while also giving back to those in need.
“Our goal is to just provide as much food as we can to Elkhart’s food pantries as we can for people that are in need,” he said. “This isn’t something we can do year-round, and during the holiday season is when it seems to be appropriate to do that for those who don’t have a lot of extra food to give.”
The donated food will be distributed through Church Community Services, Faith Mission, Guidance Ministries, Salvation Army and St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Tom McArthur, executive director for Church Community Services, said the nonprofit agency feeds about 1,400 families a month, which equates to 5,000 people in the Elkhart area. And during the holiday season, the need is even greater, he said.
He expressed his appreciation to the city for helping the agency fulfill the needs of underprivileged community members.
“We’re feeding more people than anyone in Elkhart County,” he said. “You’d think with this economy we wouldn’t have this much demand but we do and we’re grateful to the (city of Elkhart) for recognizing this need.”
Those who are interested in bringing in non-perishable items can still do so by dropping them off at the City Hall at 229 S. Second St until the beginning of next week.
