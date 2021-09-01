The Elkhart Education Foundation awarded over $26,000 in grants for special projects and extracurricular activities at Elkhart Community Schools. Pictured here, foundation director Ashley Molyneaux, left, presents a ceremonial check to Allison Makowski, a school counselor, for a rest area project at Elkhart High School.
ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation awarded more than $26,000 in grants for Elkhart Community Schools’ staff for their fall cycle for innovative teachers and extracurricular.
Grant recipients ranged from funding trauma-informed classrooms to equipping special education lifestyle classes as well as supporting girls’ cross country team and providing funding for Elkhart High School’s rest area, organizers said.
