Elkhart detective pleads guilty to home break-in

ELKHART — An Elkhart police detective has admitted to charges related to breaking into his ex-wife’s home and harassing her with calls and texts.
Scott Hupp, 50, pleaded guilty to residential breaking and entering, a Level 6 felony, and two Class B misdemeanor counts of harassment by phone. He entered the plea in Elkhart County Superior Court 6 on Sept. 11.
Judge David Bonfiglio issued an order Monday that sets his sentencing for Nov. 22 and cancels a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 14. Under Hupp’s plea, the parties are free to argue the terms of his punishment.
A Level 6 felony is punishable by up to 2-1/2 years in jail and a Class B misdemeanor by up to 180 days.
Hupp is also expected to retire from the Elkhart Police Department. The Police Merit Commission will take up his retirement on Sept. 23.
The department had planned to conduct an internal investigation once the criminal investigation was complete, but police spokesman Lt. Travis Snider said Wednesday that Hupp took a medical pension on July 31 and is no longer employed by the city. Hupp was diagnosed with cancer in late 2012 and health issues had forced him to postpone several court hearings.
Home break-in report
Hupp, a 20-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid leave following his arrest in September 2018.
He was arrested following an investigation that began when Elkhart city and county officers responded to a report of a residential break-in July 28, 2018. A resident said she was sleeping in the living room when she woke up and saw a man’s arm reaching in through the window, holding several DVDs, and she quickly recognized the man as Hupp.
He told a sheriff’s detective that he went to his ex-wife’s new home “just to see” where she was staying. He said he walked around the home and noticed some DVDs through the open living room window, so he lifted the screen and picked the discs up so he could see what the family had been watching.
The detective also interviewed Hupp’s ex-wife. She said there were multiple incidents with Hupp since their separation four months earlier that caused her concern.
She related an April incident when she was watching a UFC fight at a friend’s house and Hupp texted to ask her “how’s the fight,” despite not knowing who the friend was or where she lived.
She said she found a GPS device on her vehicle two days later, and took it to Hupp’s supervisor. Hupp admitted then to placing the tracking device on her vehicle without her knowledge, she said.
Later that month, she said Hupp called her multiple times in a 45-minute period. The detective reviewed his cellphone records and found 31 calls to her number in that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.