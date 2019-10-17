2019 Municipal General Election
Tuesday, Nov. 5
n Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division, Bristol
n First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol
n New Vision of Life Church, 400 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
n Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
n Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart
n New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart
n North Side Gym, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart
n FOP Lodge 52, 1003 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart
n River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart
n St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Elkhart
n Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart
n Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson St., Elkhart
n Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart
n Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart
n Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen
n Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, Goshen
n Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen
n Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen
n Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E., Goshen
n Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen
n The Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main, Goshen
n Faith Lutheran Church, 202 S. Greene Road, Goshen
n Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St., Middlebury
n Millersburg Fire Station, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
n First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee
n New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 S.R. 15, New Paris
n Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa
