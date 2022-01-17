Cora Breckenridge and her husband Franklin, holding plaques, were presented with the Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award from the Elkhart County NAACP Branch during the organization’s MLK celebration on Monday.
ELKHART — The Elkhart County branch of NAACP celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, with local leaders urging the community to keep pushing the slain civil rights activist’s dreams forward.
“I want to remind us that Martin Luther King Jr. practiced what he preached by preaching what he practiced,” said the Rev Charlie Cross, pastor of St. James AME Church, who served as the event’s keynote speaker. “It was his faith and his ability to interpret God’s word the way it was and how it is today.”
