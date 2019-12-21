Elkhart County murder suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas — A former Elkhart man who was arrested in Texas following a high-speed chase and crash is wanted in Elkhart County for charges including murder.
Donald Ray Owen Jr., 20, of Waco, Texas, was arrested after his release from the hospital Thursday, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported. He will likely be transferred to Elkhart County in the coming days to face charges including murder, robbery resulting in serious injury and two counts of criminal confinement.
Details surrounding the fatal robbery, including the date it occurred and the name of the victim, are unavailable because the case is sealed, said Shelley Murphy, programs and communications director with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. She said more information may be released after Owen’s initial court hearing.
The case was filed this month in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Owen is also wanted on an Elkhart County warrant for a probation violation in a 2018 conviction for auto theft, possession of meth and resisting law enforcement. Court records show a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear at a Nov. 12 court hearing.
He was charged in Waco with evading in a vehicle and no operator’s license. The chase Wednesday started when police were searching for him in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery person earlier in the week, the Tribune-Herald reported.
Officers pursued Owen for about 16 miles, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, before he crashed into another vehicle outside an airport west of the city, the paper reported.
His passenger, Zabrina Brown, 43, of Elkhart, is also wanted on a warrant in Elkhart County for a probation violation in a 2014 conviction for dealing methamphetamine. She also failed to appear at a Nov. 14 court hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.