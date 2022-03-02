Elkhart County Libertarians elect officers, conduct annual business

The Libertarian Party of Elkhart County held its annual organizing convention and elected new officers. Party officers, from left, are Vice Chair Elizabeth Coquillard, Secretary William Henry, Treasurer Roger Murphy and Chairman Scott Baker.
GOSHEN — The Libertarian Party of Elkhart County held its annual organizing convention and elected new party officers Saturday at the Goshen Public Library.
The 2022 officers for the Libertarian Party of Elkhart County as elected are: Chair Scott Baker, Vice-Chair Elizabeth Coquillard, Treasurer Roger Murphy and Secretary William Henry, all residents of Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.