ELKHART — The Indiana State Department of Health will investigate an unnamed farm in Elkhart County for milk contamination.
The farm produces unpasteurized milk for a “herdshare” program with a few area families. Because the state prevents the sale of unpasteurized dairy products, herdsharing offers families interested in raw milk the opportunity to work with a farmer to get that milk without having to purchase it. A contractual arrangement is made between the farmer, who is milking the cows, and shareholders, members of the community who claim ownership of the livestock, to obtain the raw milk and other products.
