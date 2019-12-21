Elkhart County clerk named best in Indiana

ELKHART — A local leader has been awarded for his election service this year.
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson was named Outstanding Election Administrative Clerk of the Year by the Indiana Election Administration’s Conference in Indianapolis.
Anderson began his tenure as the Elkhart County clerk in August 2018, after his predecessor, Wendy Hudson, resigned from the position early to fulfill her new position in California. Previously the chief deputy of elections since 2011, Anderson was knowledgeable on elections, but he still spent hours in the evenings on the phone with Hudson making sure he had everything perfect.
“I put blood, sweat and tears into my job and I will always do so,” Anderson said. “I feel very humbled that the Indiana Election Division felt I was worthy of the award for the things that I consider just doing my job.”
Anderson was nominated for the award by his staff and the Elkhart County Election Board, who said in their nomination letter, “Elkhart County is very fortunate to have someone as committed to the election process as Christopher.”
“I’m completely and utterly still speechless that they nominated me for it,” Anderson said.
Anderson was also instrumental in the implementation of the computerized voting system and voting centers, as well as last spring’s return to paper ballots.
“(Elections are) constantly on my mind. My party chairs, my candidates, those that are intimately involved in the election process know that they can get a hold of me 24/7,” he said. “We all have deadlines that need to be met that can impact whether somebody gets a chance to run or how many candidates are on the ballot for a particular election. There are questions I need to answer so that the voters can have a full ticket in the primary and a full ticket in November to cast their vote on.”
