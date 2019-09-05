Elkhart County 4-H Fair looks ahead to 2020

GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials Wednesday announced the 2020 logo and theme.
During a celebratory banquet Wednesday night at the fairgrounds, 2020 Fair President Trent Hostetler unveiled the logo and theme for the 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair: “Honor the Past. Celebrate the Present. Embrace the Future.”
As the Elkhart County 4-H Fair looks forward to the future, Hostetler said he hopes to remind fairgoers about the path that led the fair to success.
“It’s important to look at where you’ve come from, so that you can see where you are going,” Hostetler said. “We have a lot of history at the fair that we should be proud of and that’s helped us get to where we are today. Yet we have a direction that we’re headed in the future and it’s exciting.”
The 2020 logo depicts a crowd of spectators cheering in the foreground of the grandstands as a Ferris wheel turns in the background. The scene on the stage features a family walking down a path lined by the many varieties of livestock shown at the fair each year.
In deciding on a design that would encompass his time in fair leadership, Hostetler incorporated his own experiences as a 11-year member of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
“The idea of using the stage as the frame relates back to my own experiences this past year as I had so much fun working with the concerts and events,” he said.
Hostetler will officially take the reins as 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President on Oct. 1.
As his fair presidency approaches, Hostetler said he is most looking forward to an opportunity to serve alongside the fair volunteers, 4-H members and leaders, and everyone who helps make the annual event a success.
“We are fortunate in this county to have a group of people who have a real heart for this fair, the 4-H program and this community,” he said. “I look forward to working with them.”
The 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs July 24 to Aug. 1.
More information is available at www.4hfair.org, @ElkhartCo4HFair on Twitter or www.facebook.com/elkhartcounty4Hfair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.