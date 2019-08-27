ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host its annual Gala Saturday, Aug. 31, at at the Matterhorn Banquet Hall, 2041 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.
This year’s theme title “Men of Honor” will celebrate 12 men doing great things in the city of Elkhart, organizers said.
There will also be a special presentation to Mayor Tim Neese and a memory tribute to legendary artists Kelby Love.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet with dinner at 7p.m.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Greg Wilson, executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and chairman of the board for the Indiana Black Expo.
The 2019 honorees are Dr. Richard Boling, Clarence Thomas, Travon Curry, Michael Mitchell, Eric Chandler, Albert White, Rodney Dale, Ondrace Malone, H.Brent Curry, Endesha Bonner, Mike Schrage and Willie Coatie.
This event is sponsored by Centier Bank, Indiana Tech and Tuessley Hall Konopa
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com search EBE Gala or call 574-226- 4328.
The chapter of Indiana Black Expo has been a pillar of the African-American community providing networking educational career and cultural opportunities to members.
The mission of the Indiana Black Expo is to be a voice and a vehicle for social and economic advancement of African-Americans.
(1) comment
Keep those funds away from Mr. Dawson and his significant other
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.