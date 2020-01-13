ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for three Third House meetings with state lawmakers.
n 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Elkhart Health & Aquatic Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd.
n noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
n noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
Third House meetings are interactive and open to chamber members and non-member businesses and organizations. State lawmakers will share updates and answer questions from attendees.
“Advocacy on behalf of our members is at the very core of the work the Chamber does on a daily basis. Being able to host our state lawmakers so they can meet face to face with their constituents is a privilege we look forward to each year,” said Levon Johnson, chamber president and CEO.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Christy Stutzman, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler, and Sen. Linda Rogers.
