ELKHART — To celebrate 46 years of services in the city of Elkhart, The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host it’s annual community parade on Saturday, July 27.
The parade will start at 2 p.m., at the corner of south Sixth Street and Lusher Avenue proceeding down south Sixth Street ending at Benham Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
Cora Breckenridge will serve as grand marshall this year.
Following this year’s parade there will be light refreshments served at Ullery Park.
The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is accepting parade participants.
All car clubs, motorcycle clubs, dance and drill teams, churches, business and organizations are welcome.
This is going to be a great time says Robert Taylor President of the Elkhart Chapter. The entire community is welcome to attend the parade and celebration.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Robert Taylor at 574-226-4328 or 574magazine@gmail.com or Arvis Dawson at 574-536-1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.