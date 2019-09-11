Elkhart ArtWalk pays tribute

ELKHART — Elkhart ArtWalk will honor the events and people of the past from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with artists invited to showcase visual representations of memory, whether that be a personal memory or the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, organizers said.
The event is planned for every second Wednesday from April to October in downtown Elkhart. ArtWalk signs are stationed outside participating businesses where local artists offer their artwork on display and for sale. A map of featured artists and musicians is available at all participating businesses, or visitors can simply wander down Main Street and Lexington Avenue.
A full list of participating artists and musicians, and dining and shopping recommendations, are available at ElkhartArtWalk.com.
ArtWalk is a project of the Elkhart Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Elkhart County artists and musicians become more vibrant, viable, visible, and vested in the public realm.
