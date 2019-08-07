Elkhart Art Walk celebrates canine companionship

ELKHART — Dogs are the theme of this month’s downtown Elkhart Art Walk.
“Dog Daze” will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14, celebrating the waning months of summer. Everyone can bring their canine friends for a dog-friendly evening of summertime fun with local art, live music and treats for their furry friends.
For this month, downtown Elkhart’s Art Walk will feature art for purchase at businesses including abstract impressionist Brock Rodman at Our Place on Main; glass jeweler Kerry Lamb at Ditto Resale; photographer Beth Anderson at Thompson Gallery and Framing; and pet portrait painter Joshua Cramer at Juxtapose.
There will also be live art demomstrations at Bella’s Boutique. Local ceramic artist John Lantz will throw pots on his pottery wheel, and local glass-blowing artist Moey Hart will create glass at Civic Plaza while Circadian Soul, a local classic rock and blues band, performs.
Activities for children will also be in abundance at Servant’s Heart Community Church. As with every month, there will be a craft and a free drum circle for youngsters of all ages.
The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is one of many locations offering special items for pets and their owners during this month’s Art Walk. The chamber will be selling Auntie B’s Homemade Dog Treats, an all-natural pet biscuit. ADEC will be selling “pupuccinos” for furry friends and 10 percent off all dog items at Bella’s Boutique.
A full list of participating artists and musicians, and dining and shopping recommendations, are available at www.ElkhartArtWalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.