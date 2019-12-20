ELKHART — Students at the Elkhart Area Career Center put their competitive mechanic skills to the test recently as they broke down and rebuilt a Chevrolet small-block engine in less than half an hour.
This skill has earned them more than $290,000 in scholarship money for their performance in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge that took place in Indianapolis this month.
Two teams from the school, Team UTI/Nascar Tech and Team Comp Cams, competed against 46 other schools from around the country to see who could take apart and reassemble a high-performance engine in the shortest time using only hand tools.
A panel of judges watched the teams as they worked, assigning time penalties as teams made mistakes such as dropping components or showing poor sportsmanship.
Team UTI/Nascar Tech placed 3rd in the nation with a time of 19 minutes and 4 seconds, missing second place by one second. Team Comp Cams placed 11th with a time of 23 minutes and 56 seconds.
Both teams were coached by Ryan Gortney, a teacher at the Elkhart Area Career Center.
Gortney said the competition challenges students to work on engines efficiently and accurately. It also paves the way for college and career, he said.
Some of the students wouldn’t have been able to afford to be able to pursue college if it weren’t for the scholarships, some of which cover the entire cost of school, Gortney said.
“As educators it’s a difficult job we have to keep kids motivated for sure, but the exciting part for the career center as well as the Hot Rodder program is we have a task list that we work off of, but this is a good reinforcement and it’s a practical application as far as things they’re going to need to be successful in the workplace,” he said.
“Students are working toward the common goal and it’s going to allow them to focus on good communications skills, good attitude, teamwork, all of which are attributes that we look for not only in education but also in vocation or in a career,” he added.
Six Team UTI/Nascar Tech members each earned $36,000 in scholarships.
Five Team COMP Cams members each earned $15,000 in scholarships.
