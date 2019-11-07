Unofficial results of the 2019 general municipal election as compiled by the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office:
TURNOUT
Registered voters`32,937
Ballots cast`11,772
Voter turnout `35.74%
`Votes`%
STRAIGHT-PARTY VOTING
Republican (R)`3,125`46.99
Democrat (D)`3,512`52.81
American Free Soil (AFS)`13`0.20
ELKHART
Mayor
Dave Miller (R)`2,773`43.52
Rod Roberson (D)`3,599`56.48
Clerk
Debra Barrett (R) `4,590`100.00
Judge of the City Court
Charles H. Grodnik (R) `4,692`100.00
Common Council District 1
Richard Shively (R) `440`45.50
Gerry Roberts (D)`527`54.50
Common Council District 2
Brian A. Thomas (R) `443`52.80
Andrew Strycker (D) `396`47.20
Common Council District 3
David E. Henke (R)`1,677`100.00
Common Council District 4
Dwight Fish (D)`559`100.00
Common Council District 5
H. Brent Curry (D)`779`100.00
Common Council District 6
Pam Kurpgeweit (R)`294`41.76
Tonda Hines (D)`410`58.24
Common Council At-Large (Vote for 3)
Kevin Bullard (R)`2,939`17.28
Brian Dickerson (R)`2,725`16.02
Mary M. Olson (R)`3,013`17.72
Thomas Butler (D)`2,490`14.64
Arvis L. Dawson (D)`2,935`17.26
Alex Holtz (D)`2,905`17.08
GOSHEN
Mayor
Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)`3,801`100.00
Clerk-Treasurer
Angie McKee (R)`2,222`45.84
Adam C. Scharf (D)`2,625`54.16
Judge of the City Court
Richard L. Mehl (R)`3,607`100.00
Common Council District 1
Jim McKee (R)`477`100.00
Common Council District 2
Douglas Nisley (R)`613`59.80
Jonathan D. Neufeld (D)`412`40.20
Common Council District 3
Matt P. Schrock (R)`248`46.97
Jennifer E. Shell (D)`247`46.78
Rafael Correa (I)`33`6.25
Common Council District 4
Mark A. Huser (R)`470`36.43
Megan W. Eichorn (D)`820`63.57
Common Council District 5
Gilberto Perez Jr. (D)`1,082`100.00
Common Council At-Large (Vote for 2)
David B. Daugherty (R)`1,960`21.18
Brett F. Weddell (R)`2,480`26.79
Julia King (D)`2,860`30.90
Charles D. Mumaw (D)`1,956`21.13
BRISTOL
Clerk-Treasurer
Bonnie Frye (R)`104`42.45
Cathy Antonelli (D)`141`57.55
Council At-Large (Vote for 3)
Jeff A. Beachy (R)`191`35.17
Floyd Lynch (R)`174`32.04
Delbert Schrock (R)`178`32.78
MILLERSBURG
Clerk-Treasurer
MacKenzie Taylor (R)`76`100.00
Town Council Ward 1
Dean S. Smith (R) `72`100.00
Town Council Ward 2
Austin Turner (R)`41`52.56
James W. Clifton (AFS)`37`47.44
Town Council Ward 3
James Winkler (R)`67`100.00
