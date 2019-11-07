Unofficial results of the 2019 general municipal election as compiled by the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office:

 

TURNOUT

Registered voters`32,937

Ballots cast`11,772

Voter turnout `35.74%

 

`Votes`%

 

 STRAIGHT-PARTY VOTING

Republican (R)`3,125`46.99

Democrat (D)`3,512`52.81

American Free Soil (AFS)`13`0.20

 

ELKHART

Mayor

Dave Miller (R)`2,773`43.52

Rod Roberson (D)`3,599`56.48

Clerk

Debra Barrett (R) `4,590`100.00

Judge of the City Court

Charles H. Grodnik (R) `4,692`100.00

Common Council District 1

Richard Shively (R) `440`45.50

Gerry Roberts (D)`527`54.50

Common Council District 2

Brian A. Thomas (R) `443`52.80

Andrew Strycker (D) `396`47.20

Common Council District 3

David E. Henke (R)`1,677`100.00

Common Council District 4

Dwight Fish (D)`559`100.00

Common Council District 5

H. Brent Curry (D)`779`100.00

Common Council District 6

Pam Kurpgeweit (R)`294`41.76

Tonda Hines (D)`410`58.24

Common Council At-Large (Vote for 3)

Kevin Bullard (R)`2,939`17.28

Brian Dickerson (R)`2,725`16.02

Mary M. Olson (R)`3,013`17.72

Thomas Butler (D)`2,490`14.64

Arvis L. Dawson (D)`2,935`17.26

Alex Holtz  (D)`2,905`17.08

 

GOSHEN

Mayor

Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)`3,801`100.00

Clerk-Treasurer

Angie McKee (R)`2,222`45.84

Adam C. Scharf (D)`2,625`54.16

Judge of the City Court

Richard L. Mehl (R)`3,607`100.00

Common Council District 1

Jim McKee (R)`477`100.00

Common Council District 2

Douglas Nisley (R)`613`59.80

Jonathan D. Neufeld (D)`412`40.20

Common Council District 3

Matt P. Schrock (R)`248`46.97

Jennifer E. Shell (D)`247`46.78

Rafael Correa (I)`33`6.25

Common Council District 4

Mark A. Huser (R)`470`36.43

Megan W. Eichorn (D)`820`63.57

Common Council District 5

Gilberto Perez Jr. (D)`1,082`100.00

Common Council At-Large (Vote for 2)

David B. Daugherty (R)`1,960`21.18

Brett F. Weddell  (R)`2,480`26.79

Julia King (D)`2,860`30.90

Charles D. Mumaw (D)`1,956`21.13

 

BRISTOL

Clerk-Treasurer

Bonnie Frye (R)`104`42.45

Cathy Antonelli (D)`141`57.55

Council At-Large (Vote for 3)

Jeff A. Beachy (R)`191`35.17

Floyd Lynch (R)`174`32.04

Delbert Schrock (R)`178`32.78

 

MILLERSBURG

Clerk-Treasurer

MacKenzie Taylor (R)`76`100.00

Town Council Ward 1

Dean S. Smith (R) `72`100.00

Town Council Ward 2

Austin Turner (R)`41`52.56

James W. Clifton (AFS)`37`47.44

Town Council Ward 3

James Winkler (R)`67`100.00

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.