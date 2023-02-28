GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Election Storage Area in the Lower Level of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. 2nd St., Goshen. The meeting will be for the purpose of reviewing and determining campaign finance violations.
