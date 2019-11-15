Election board sifts through provisional ballots

GOSHEN — Elkhart County Election Board members are questioning whether a nursing home broke the law when it refused to let poll workers witness a resident voting in the election.
The board met Thursday to examine provisional ballots, which include 28 cast in Goshen and 58 in Elkhart. By the time the votes are tallied on Friday, the result of at least one race from Nov. 5 may be changed.
Unofficial results counted on election night showed Republican Matt Schrock leading Democrat Jennifer Shell 248 votes to 247 in the Goshen Common Council District 3 race.
In Elkhart, 30 votes separated the third- and fourth-place finishers in a six-way race for three at-large council seats. In unofficial results, Democrats Arvis Dawson and Alex Holtz received 2,935 and 2,905 votes respectively.
Board members and a pair of bipartisan watchers on Thursday looked at votes that had been challenged when they were cast in-person or by absentee. Challenges included lack of signature, no proof of ID, not being registered to vote or not living in city limits, and thus ineligible to vote for city offices.
The ballots were looked at vote center by vote center. Most centers had no challenged votes, while some, including the Tolson Center, had as many as 12.
The board rejected the majority of challenged ballots. The handful that were validated were mostly accepted on technical grounds, such as a change of address that still stayed within city limits.
One ballot gathered by a traveling board at a nursing home was rejected because the bipartisan team of poll workers weren’t allowed to see the voter actually cast their ballot, according to Clerk of the Circuit Court Chris Anderson. He said a nurse took the ballot, gave it to the voter and then came back and returned it to the poll workers.
In addition to causing the ballot to be rejected, it was technically illegal because no one else should be handling someone’s ballot, board members were told. The issue could potentially be referred to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.
Board members named the city that each of the accepted voters lived in, but not their names, specific districts or who they voted for. The actual votes will be added to the unofficial results Friday after the noon deadline for presenting ID for provisional ballots has passed.
About 15 people, including candidates and county party leaders, attended the meeting. Many of them expressed disappointment that so many votes were rejected because they lacked a signature.
Chad Crabtree, chair of the Elkhart County Democrats, said more voter education is needed.
Goshen resident Allan Kauffman asked whether it would ever be known if the rejected votes would have flipped any of the races. Anderson said provisional ballots aren’t released to the public.
“We as a board don’t even know,” board member Wayne Kramer said.
