EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing face-to-face instruction at the Primary, Eagle Lake and Intermediate buildings starting Monday, saying the change to remote instruction was due to the number of ill staff members and lack of substitute teachers at these buildings.
The district said it was announcing this instructional change Tuesday so families would have time to arrange for child care.
