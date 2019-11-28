Edwardsburg man injured in crash

ADAMSVILLE, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man was taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash Thursday in Cass County.
Jonathan Wagers, 44, was eastbound on Mason Street near Gordon Road in Mason Township about 6:45 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and then slammed into a tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Wagers was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities continued to investigate the crash.
