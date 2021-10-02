Early voting photo

Chad Clingerman, Elkhart County’s voter registration office manager, tests voting machines ahead of a special election earlier this year. Concord Community Schools will put a ballot question to voters this fall.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Early in-person voting on the Concord Community Schools referendum starts Tuesday.

The period to cast early in-person absentee ballots runs through noon on Monday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

