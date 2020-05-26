This file photo show Entegra motorhomes on the assembly line in a Jayco plant in Middlebury. Production in the RV industry plunged about 82 percent in April because of the coronavirus shutdown, a trade group said Tuesday.
ELKHART — RV shipments were down significantly in April as a result of nationwide retail and manufacturing shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the RV Industry Association’s monthly survey of manufacturers.
Total RV shipments for April were 7,197 units, the industry group said, down from the April 2019 figure of 40,243 — a drop of about 82 percent.
