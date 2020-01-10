Driver of Lincoln Avenue semi crash named

GOSHEN — Police have identified the driver of a semi who was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on Lincoln Avenue.
Bobby Fischer, 56, of Appleton, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead after his vehicle left the roadway about 9:50 a.m. and crashed into several poles and a tree. The crash damaged a NIPSCO pole and a city light.
Liz Hershberger and Joe Miller, who were traveling west in the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue directly behind Fischer’s 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, told police the semi left the roadway without any brake lights.
Fischer became trapped in the vehicle debris and was eventually removed by firefighters, according to a Goshen Police report. When on-scene officers found Fischer, he was lying on the floorboard, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.