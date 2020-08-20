SYRACUSE — A 17-year-old Ligonier boy was killed and his passenger was injured Thursday when a pickup truck left the road and struck a tree.
Anthony Reyes was eastbound on South County Line Road east of C.R. 137, about 2 miles east of Syracuse, when his 2007 GMC Sierra went left of center off the north side of the road just before striking a tree about 3 p.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
