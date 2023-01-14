ELKHART — A 34-year-old Goshen man was killed on Friday after crashing his vehicle into a telephone pole and a tree, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
The fatal crash happened about 10:25 a.m. on C.R. 101, south of C.R. 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on C.R. 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and then a tree.
