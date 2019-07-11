Driver fails to stop after striking cyclist

GOSHEN — A Goshen man reported being struck by a car while on his bicycle in Goshen on Tuesday, but the driver of the car failed to stop after the incident, according to the Goshen Police Department.
Dustin Sabo, 30, was on his bicycle in the area of Fifth and Garden streets about 6 p.m. on Tuesday when he was struck by a blue passenger car, according police.
Sabo was taken to Goshen Hospital for complaint of pain to his elbow.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Goshen Police at 574-533-8661.
