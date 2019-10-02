Drive Sober campaign nets 12 OWI arrests

ELKHART — From mid-August through Labor Day weekend, local law enforcement officials were out in full force, taking part in the 2019 national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement mobilization and cracking down on motorists who were driving while impaired.
In conjunction with normal patrols, additional officers from the partnership conducted high-visibility efforts specifically designated to identify and intercept those driving while impaired due to drugs or alcohol.
During this time, officers joined forces to provide increased enforcement, sending a zero tolerance message for drunken driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunken driving on our nation’s roadways.
Local efforts provided the following results:
n Operating while intoxicated: 12
n Felony arrests: 3
n Criminal misdemeanors: 5
n Total number of tickets issued: 90
n Total number of warnings issued: 114
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership includes the following agencies from Elkhart County: Elkhart City Police, Goshen City Police, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Nappanee Police Department, Bristol Police Department, and Wakarusa Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.