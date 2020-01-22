LAGRANGE — Dometic officials today announced the closure of the company's LaGrange plant.
“This is a tough day for our employees in LaGrange”, says Scott Nelson, president Region Americas.
Dometic will work closely with state and local government officials to coordinate services that will help the affected workers with job search assistance, education and training opportunities and to minimize the difficult impacts of the layoff.
“We fully understand the consequences for affected employees and their families and this is a difficult message to deliver, but this activity is necessary at this time. As part of our continuous strive to become more efficient, transferring our awnings production to our existing facility in Mexico will ensure that our manufacturing meets our customer’s requirements for lead time, quality and cost.,” Nelson said in a press statement.
The company had a meeting with the union representatives and employees Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plans.
Company officials could not be reached for further comment.
