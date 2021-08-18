BRISTOL — Authorities are investigating the death of a black bear that was spotted on the side of the road in Bristol on Wednesday morning.
Indiana Department of Natural Resource officials found the carcass of a black bear in the 51000 block of S.R. 15 near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road after being notified around 11 a.m., according to Brad Westrich, a mammologist with the DNR.
