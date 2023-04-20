ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools is seeking community input to determine the most important skills, experiences and personal qualities of the next district superintendent.
In early April, the district established a partnership with BWP & Associates, an educational leadership search consulting firm, to assist the board with the hiring process. BWP’s work will include nationally marketing the vacancy, identifying the most qualified candidates, and supporting the work of the board as it interviews recommended candidates and hires the district’s next superintendent.
The school board is committed to engaging with community stakeholders in the hiring process and keeping the community well informed as the search begins, the district said in a release. Information and regular updates on the search progress may be found on the school district’s website.
There are two opportunities for all stakeholders to provide input:
Complete the BWP online survey. All members of the Elkhart school community are invited to take the survey through April 27. A link to the survey may be found on the district’s website. It should take most people no longer than 10 minutes to complete. BWP will aggregate the responses and share the survey results with the ECS Board of School Trustees in a public meeting.
Meet with the BWP consultants at the Open Community Forum scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the cafeteria at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road. The Community Forum is open to all, and attendees do not need to register. Those who are not able to attend in person can register and attend an Online Community Forum at 7 p.m. April 26. A link to registration for the online forum can be found on the district’s website.
In addition to these two opportunities for all stakeholders, BWP consultants will host conversations with identified school and community leaders on April 27. These conversations are by invitation only. The results will also be presented to the board and the community at a public meeting.
“The ECS Board of School Trustees recognizes the importance of this hiring decision to the school community, parents, and students, and are committed to a rigorous and transparent process,” the district said. “We hope that you will make the time to contribute to this process by taking the survey and/or attending the Open Community Forum on April 26.”
